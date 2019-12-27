Uttar Pradesh: Activists demand SC-monitored SIT probe into violence

At a protest by SP workers in Lucknow Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) At a protest by SP workers in Lucknow Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

After sending a fact-finding team to Uttar Pradesh to investigate what they found to be a “reign of terror”, an activist group on Thursday demanded an end to the “state-sponsored attack” and an independent SIT inquiry under Supreme Court supervision.

In its report, the fact-finding team listed accusations against UP Police including: denial of right to peacefully protest by “indiscriminate” use of Section 144, curtailing information flow with internet shutdowns, unlawful mass detentions and arrests, posters offering rewards to those who help the police against protesters, inappropriate charges in FIRs such as rioting with a deadly weapon, torture during custody of even minors, intimidation of detainees’ friends and families, excessive and deadly force against protesters, denial of treatment to the injured, and punitive action targeting Muslim neighbourhoods.

At a press meet, the activists also demanded cases under National Human Rights Commission and National Minorities Commission, suspension of guilty police officers and compensation for families of those killed. The group included Colin Gonsalves, Harsh Mander, Kavita Krishnan, Nadeem Khan and Yogendra Yadav, and actors Swara Bhaskar and Zeeshan Ayub supported their claims.

