Uttar Pradesh: Activist Deepak Kabir released, alleges torture

Lucknow-based theatre actor and cultural activist Deepak Kabir, who was arrested during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) here on December 19, was released from jail on Thursday.

He alleged that he and other activists were tortured in police custody and were not given food or water for 24 hours, before being produced in court.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kabir said, “If the police pick up someone from a spot of a violent incident, then there is anger and doubt in the officers… But I was not even picked up from such a spot. I had gone to the police station to inquire about my friends… No one could identify me or connect me to the violence. Angered, they said they will take out the krantikarita (revolutionary nature) in me.”

Additional SP, East (Lucknow), Suresh Chandra Rawat said allegations levelled by Kabir were false. “All arrested persons were given food and water when they needed. According to the rules, they were produced in court and were not beaten up,” Rawat said.

