Uttar Pradesh: 72 cases filed, police to open Azam Khan’s ‘history sheet’

DAYS after declaring senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan a part of the “land mafia”, the Rampur district administration and police are now looking to open a ‘history sheet’ of the Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha member.

As many as 72 cases have been filed against Khan since April this year.

“Since most cases lodged against Azam Khan are criminal, such as allegations of land grabbing and theft, we have decided to open his history sheet,” said Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

“Of the 72 cases, police have filed charge sheets in 15 cases and investigation is still pending in other cases,” the DM added.

By naming the senior SP leader as a history-sheeter, the police will be monitoring his activities, sources in the police said.

The latest case against Khan was lodged on Thursday. He and a former executive officer of the district Municipal Board were booked for allegedly usurping land under Enemy Property and making it part of the Jauhar University. Khan is chancellor of the University. Meanwhile, police are conducting searches to trace Khan’s close aide and retired deputySP Aalay Hasan Khan, who is a co-accused with Khan in nearly 30 cases. So far, police failed to trace him.

Khan’s son and SP MLA Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan said, “The Rampur district administration and local police are targeting people close to us. As per my information, more than 65 cases have been lodged against my father since April this year. The cases have been lodged on false allegations, and we have moved the court seeking quashing of the FIRs.”