Uttar Pradesh: 7 held for duping MP businessman of Rs 9.7 crore

The businessman had registered an FIR at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow alleging that in 2018 he was duped of money by a group of people who floated a fake contract in the name of the UP animal husbandry department. (File Photo) The businessman had registered an FIR at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow alleging that in 2018 he was duped of money by a group of people who floated a fake contract in the name of the UP animal husbandry department. (File Photo)

THE UP Special Task Force (STF), in a joint operation with the Lucknow police, on Sunday arrested seven persons for allegedly duping a Madhya Pradesh-based businessman of Rs 9.72 crore.

According to the police, Manjeet Singh Bhatia, a Madhya Pradesh-based businessman, had registered an FIR at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow alleging that in 2018 he was duped of money by a group of people who floated a fake contract in the name of the UP animal husbandry department. The department has not issued any such contract, police said.

Hazratganj Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhay Mishra said one of the arrested, Rajnish Dixit, was a government employee and presently holds the post of private secretary in the UP secretariat, while another accused, A K Rajeev claimed that he is a journalist.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.