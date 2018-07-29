UP: 58 killed in rain-related incidents over three days

Fifty-eight people have died and 53 others injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Thursday (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav) Fifty-eight people have died and 53 others injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Thursday (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav)

Fifty-eight people have died and 53 others injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Thursday as heavy rains wreaked havoc in different parts of the state, officials from the state Information Department said on Saturday. Eleven deaths have been reported in Saharanpur followed by 10 in Meerut, six in Agra, they said. Total 12 cattle have died and 225 houses and hutlings have been destroyed in the last three days in the state, the officials added.

According to the state information department officials, the administration will soon give Rs 4 lakh compensation to the deceased’s families and Rs 59,100 to the injured.

The MeT department here has warned of heavy to very heavy rain/thundershower in Sonebhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Maunath Bhanjan, Azamgarh, Deoria districts and its adjoining areas, a spokesperson of the Relief Commissioner’s Office said here.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all districts to alert people and asked them to undertake extensive tours in the affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings, a government spokesperson said here.

