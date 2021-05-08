Uttar Pradesh: 4 kids suffocate to death inside parked car in Baghpat, 1 rescued

Four Children (all below 10 years) died of suffocation after they were trapped for four hours inside a parked car that got centrally locked in Baghpat’s Singaulitaga village on Friday. One child was rescued by local residents and is admitted to the hospital in a critical condition, the police said. The dead include two girls and two boys while the survivor is also a boy.

Police said five kids were playing in the village and entered into a parked car that accidentally got locked. Parents of the deceased children have demanded that a case of murder be lodged against the car owner, Raj Kumar.

“It was an accident in which the owner had no direct or indirect involvement and hence no case was registered in this tragic incident. The kids remained trapped inside the car for nearly four hours and died of suffocation caused by the intense heat. We sent the bodies for post-mortem while the lone survivor was admitted to Baghpat hospital,” said Mangal Singh Rawat, Deputy SP in Baghpat’s Khekda circle. The deceased have been identified as Deepa(8),Vandana(6) ,Akshay(8) and Krishna(4) while Shivang(8) is battling for the life at the hospital.

“We have demanded that a case of murder be lodged against the car owner but so far the police did not lodge an FIR. We also have demanded compensation for kin of the dead and the survivor but no one has paid heed to our demand,” alleged Pradeep Kumar, father of the lone survivor (Shivang).