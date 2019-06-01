Uttar Pradesh: 4 beaten up for ‘eating beef’, 7 youth booked

FOUR LABOURERS were allegedly beaten up by a group of youths who claimed that they were ‘eating beef’ in Bareilly district. A purported video of the incident, which occurred Wednesday, showing a group assaulting the labourers with belts while they were eating under the shade of a tree went viral on social media. The suspects can be heard asking the labourers why they were “eating meat in the open and if the meat was beef.” In the video, the labourers are heard saying that it was buffalo meat, but the youths continue attacking them.

The Bareilly police took cognizance of the incident Friday and registered an FIR against four identified persons and three unidentified persons.