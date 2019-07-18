Toggle Menu
Uttar Pradesh: 18-year-old beaten to death in Muzaffarnagarhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/uttar-pradesh-18-year-old-beaten-to-death-in-muzaffarnagar/

Uttar Pradesh: 18-year-old beaten to death in Muzaffarnagar

Chetan Sharma was allegedly killed by Bharat Gujjar and Abhishek over some old enmity in Godhna village under Purkazi police station limits on Wednesday evening, Circle Officer Dhananjay Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh: 18-year-old beaten to death in Muzaffarnagar
Following the incident, angry locals protested and demanded immediate arrest of those behind it. (Representational Image)

An 18-year-old man was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district allegedly by a local strongman and his aide, police said Thursday. Chetan Sharma was allegedly killed by Bharat Gujjar and Abhishek over some old enmity in Godhna village under Purkazi police station limits on Wednesday evening, Circle Officer Dhananjay Singh said.

A murder case has been registered against the duo who are currently on the run, he said. Police said the exact reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained. Following the incident, angry locals protested and demanded immediate arrest of those behind it. Officials said security in the village has been tightened and additional forces have been deployed.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Trump ‘walked the talk’ in pressuring Pak to end terrorism: Indian envoy to US
2 Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery BR-68 Today Results: Winner takes Rs 5 crore!
3 Jaishankar calls Kulbhushan’s detention ‘illegal’, urges Pakistan for immediate release