Uttar Pradesh: 17-year-old hangs self 2 days after ‘gangrape’

Police said the girl was found hanging in her house on Saturday. (File Photo/Representational) Police said the girl was found hanging in her house on Saturday. (File Photo/Representational)

A 17-year-old girl in Aligarh committed suicide late on Saturday, two days after she was allegedly gangraped by two men of the same village.

Police said the girl was found hanging in her house on Saturday. Her family has alleged that after the gangrape, a panchayat was held in the village in which she was pushed towards “resolving” the issue.

Aligarh SSP Muniraj G said, “On Saturday, the police was informed that a minor has committed suicide in an Aligarh village. When we investigated, we were told by the deceased’s family members that she had been gangraped in the village itself. Prima facie it appears that a panchayat was also held to resolve the issue. Two persons have been arrested and action against those will also be taken those who participated in the village panchayat if they are found linked to abetment of suicide.”

An FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 376 (D) (gangrape) and 306 (abetment to suicide), as well as relevant sections of the SC/ST Act.

According to the victim’s family, she was gangraped on Thursday. “They… sexually assaulted her… And after that they held a panchayat to give out meagre punishment. I was told the boys threatened her… She took it to heart and felt that she had been insulted on all ends and hanged herself,” the girl’s father said.

