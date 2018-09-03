Uttar Pradesh: 16 killed, 12 injured in rain-related incidents, 14 rescued by IAF choppers

Rescue operations in Lalitpur on Sunday. Courtesy: IAF, Twitter Rescue operations in Lalitpur on Sunday. Courtesy: IAF, Twitter

As many as 16 people were killed and 12 others injured in rain-related incidents in the state over the past 24 hours, a statement released by the UP relief commissioner’s office on Sunday said.

While six people died in Shahjahanpur, three died in Sitapur on Saturday, the statement said. According to a PTI report, in Shahjahanpur, six people were killed and seven injured in lightning. The meteorological department has predicted widespread rainfall for eastern and western parts of the state Monday and Tuesday, the report said.

Meanwhile, 14 people, who were stranded in Jhansi and Lalitpur due to heavy rain, were rescued in Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters on Sunday.

While eight fisherman were rescued from a small island in Jhansi, six farmers were rescued from waterlogged farms in Lalitpur. “Eight fisherman belonging to the Jujhanpura village were stranded on a small island in the Betwa River near Terka Ghat area. At 3.15 pm, we got information and contacted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The fishermen were rescued by 6 pm,” said Jhansi District Magistrate (DM) Shiv Sahay Awasthi.

Lalitpur DM Manvendra Singh said that six farmers, stranded in the Kandhari Kalan village, were rescued in the IAF helicopter in three rounds. “After getting the information at 5 pm, we contacted the NDRF and they sent an MI 17 Air force Rescue helicopter from the Gwalior Air base. Soon, these people were rescued in three rounds,” said DM.

