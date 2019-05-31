Uttar Pradesh: 14-year-old girl set afire ‘for settling scores’

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly burnt alive by a group of six people who barged into her house in Daurala on Wednesday night.

They doused the girl with kerosene before setting her afire after overpowering her family members, allegedly to “settle scores” with the family.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital in Modipuram from where she was referred to New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital with severe burns. “She has suffered over 90% burns and is in ICU. She is critical and chances of her survival are slim. The treatment is going on,” said a senior doctor from Safdarjung Hospital on condition of anonymity.

The girl’s father lodged an FIR with the Daurala police station but no arrests have been made yet.

“A case under IPC section 307 (murderous assault) has been lodged against offenders and we are searching for the culprits,” Ritesh Kumar, in charge of Daurala police station, told The Indian Express.

He said the girl’s brother eloped with a woman from another community last year and was later arrested following an abduction case filed by the woman’s family.

“Her brother is in Meerut jail and the case is pending in a local court. On Wednesday night, the brother of the woman who was allegedly abducted by the girl’s brother forcibly entered their house with his accomplices and set her afire,” said Ritesh Kumar.

“The girl’s father said the miscreants have been stalking her for over a month and had threatened to settle scores with her,” he added. —(With inputs from Delhi)