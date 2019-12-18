Uttar Pradesh: 113 held for violence during protests over citizenship law

Police take out a flag march in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Ritesh Shukla) Police take out a flag march in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Ritesh Shukla)

As many as 113 persons have been arrested across the state, including at least 25 in the past 24 hours, in connection with alleged violence and unlawful assembly during protests against the new citizenship law.

The highest number or arrests in the past 24 hours was made in Mau where 19 were arrested after a police station was vandalised Monday, followed by five arrests in Lucknow. Inspector General (IG) Law and Order Praveen Kumar said the situation in the state was peaceful.

“A total 113 persons have been arrested so far in the state and around 18-20 cases have been registered in the state since the Act was passed. In the past 24 hours, no untoward incident took place and now the investigation part is going on. We are identifying those who were involved in violence that took place mainly in Mau, Lucknow, Aligarh etc. Section 144 CrPc is in place in most of the districts with a general order that permission from competent authority is mandatory before any protest is started.”

In Mau, 19 persons have been arrested in the past 24 hours following violence in the district where a police station was vandalised during a protest. While the district administration has ordered that all schools and colleges would be shut, district SP Anurag Arya said that if needed, the National Security Act (NSA) would be invoked against those arrested.

So far, three FIRs were registered against around nearly 700 unidentified persons.

“The situation is normal and we are keeping a careful eye on everything. We are identifying anti-social elements. We are also requesting the people to help us maintain peace and do not pay attention to rumours. If there is any issue, people can contact us. As far the security is concerned, the zone and sector scheme is in function. We needed some extra force for that and the force arrived have been deployed. We are also checking all the roads coming into the district… As we have made arrests, it is confirmed that a few outsiders came and caused all that happened,” Mau District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi told mediapersons.

“In connection to the Mau incident, 19 people were arrested after identifying them through photos and videos. More arrests are expected. Even on Tuesday afternoon we found some persons walking suspiciously and eight of those suspected to be involved in Monday incident and might try to leave the city were arrested. All those involved will be identified and strict action will be taken against them. We will ensure action even under the National Security Act,” said SP Anurag Arya.while talking to the media.Officials at the district administration informed that educational institutions in the district have been shut till next order.

Earlier on Monday protesters vandalised Dakshintola police station and torched vehicles in the district as a demonstration against the new citizenship law and police action at Jamia University turned violent, prompting police to fire in the air. Videos of the violence, which have gone viral on social media, show that the computer room of the police station was vandalised with chairs and some computers damaged. Fire had also broken out in one corner of the police station. Police resorted to lathicharge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

In Lucknow, five persons have been arrested in connection with two protests that were held in Lucknow on Monday and on Friday. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the violence that happened near Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow under the Hasanganj police station.

Additional SP (Trans-Gomti) Rajesh Kumar Srivastava informed that four people have been arrested and sent to jail in connection with the violence that erupted on Monday inside and outside the university premises. Lucknow police lodged two FIRs on Monday against unidentified persons over two incidents on Monday and Sunday night.

“The arrests have been made in connection with the violence on Monday,” said Srivastava. Additional SP (West) Vikas Chandra Tripathi informed that one person has bee arrested in connection with the “unlawful protest march” held in Lucknow’s Chowk area on Friday.

In Rampur, an FIR was lodged against 12 named people and 200-250 unidentified people for holding a protest without permission from administration at Star Intersection under the Civil Lines police station. The FIR has been lodged under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 341 (wrongful restraint of the IPC.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Civil Lines police station, Vijendra Singh, said one person identified as Danish has been arrested till now in connection with the unlawful assembly during the protest. The FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint by Sub-Inspector (SI) Praveen Katiyar.

In Prayagraj, the Allahabad University was also shut till January 2 to avoid any untoward incident after a group of students came out with placards against the new law and in support of the students in AMU and Jamia. University proctor Ram Sevak Dubey informed that exams scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday have also been postponed and dates of the same will be announced by the examination controller.

In Pratapgarh, five people have been arrested after a protest was held at the District Collectorate on Tuesday.

