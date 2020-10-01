Uttar Pradesh: 11-year-old Dalit girl killed, ‘head was smashed with brick’

Police said the girl was killed due to 'old enmity between the two families'.

An 11-year-old Dalit girl was murdered in a brutal manner in Bhadohi district on Thursday afternoon when she had gone to a field to relieve herself.

Police officers said that in the evening, two persons from the same village, also belonging to the Dalit community, were arrested while one minor was detained in connection with the murder. Police said the girl was killed over enmity between the two families. Officers said rape has not been confirmed, and that the family in their complaint has not alleged rape.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Circle Officer (Gyanpur) Bhushan Verma said, “The body was found in a field in the village. Around 3 pm, police got information about the incident. The girl had left the house around 12.30 pm and did not return for some time, after which her family members started looking for her. Later, her body was found by the family, who informed the police. The girl’s head had been smashed with a brick.”

Officers said two parts of the brick used in the murder have been recovered.

Verma late on Thursday evening said, “The accused and the victim belong to the Dalit community. There has been no confirmation of rape till now. We have lodged a case under IPC section 302. The family has not alleged rape in their complaint.”

A statement issued by police on Thursday evening said that two persons were arrested while one 16-year-old was detained in connection with the murder. Police identified the two arrested persons as Kundan (37) and Collector (25). “All of them belong to one family,” said Bhadohi SP Ram Badan Singh.

“There was old enmity between the two families over which the accused had abused the family of the victim and threatened to ruin their lives. This is why the girl was murdered while she was alone in the field. The accused have confessed to killing the girl over old enmity,” read the statement issued by Bhadohi police.

Officers said the accused will be presented in court, while the minor will be presented in front of a Juvenile Justice Board on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons from the spot of the incident, Bhadohi SP Ram Badan Singh said, “…she has been killed, while the rest will become clear after post mortem report comes.”

Asked about allegations of rape, he said, “I have said that once investigation and post mortem is done, it will become clear if such an incident happened with her or not…”

