Uttar Pradesh: 1 killed, 7 injured in group clash in Tirnai Khijirpur village

A 60-year-old man was killed and seven others were injured in a group clash in Tirnai Khijirpur village on Friday morning, police said. Rival factions of the same caste clashed over a trivial issue arising out of a quarrel between children, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sriparna Ganguli said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, she said.

Four persons from one faction were arrested and further investigation was underway, the SP said, adding that the situation in the village was under control.

