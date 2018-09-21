Uttar Pradesh: 1 killed, 7 injured in group clash in Tirnai Khijirpur village

Follow Us:
Friday, September 21, 2018
Four persons from one faction were arrested and further investigation was underway, the SP said, adding that the situation in the village was under control.

By: PTI | Ballia | Published: September 21, 2018 2:14:54 pm
A 60-year-old man was killed and seven others were injured in a group clash in Tirnai Khijirpur village on Friday morning, police said. Rival factions of the same caste clashed over a trivial issue arising out of a quarrel between children, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sriparna Ganguli said.

Eight persons of both sides were injured, of which one person succumbed to his injuries, the SP said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, she said.

Four persons from one faction were arrested and further investigation was underway, the SP said, adding that the situation in the village was under control.

