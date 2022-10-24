scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Uttar Pradesh: 1 child dead, 4 injured in explosion in Bulandshahr

The children were playing with chemicals when the explosion occurred, said the police.

up news, accident news, indian expressOne child was killed and four others injured in an explosion in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. (File)

One child was killed and four others injured in an explosion in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr Monday. The police said six children aged between four and 16 years were playing with chemicals when the incident occurred.

They added that the incident took place in the village of Chaprawat in Bulandshahr at around 11.30 am.

According to Sikandrabad Circle Officer (CO) Satyendra Singh, “The children had put chemicals that are used to scare birds from fields and ripen fruits in a mortar and pestle and were playing with them, because of which there was a sudden explosion. Five children were injured in the explosion, among whom a 4-year-old child died. The children were later admitted at Meerut Medical College, and one has been referred to Delhi.”

Singh noted that these chemicals, especially potash, were readily available in shops in the area owing to their common usage.

Earlier in June, an explosion killed 12 people at a fireworks factory in Hapur.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 08:22:56 pm
