UTs without legislature used lesser funds last fiscal: report

Union Territories (UTs) without legislature grossly underutilised funds allocated to them in the past financial year, and those UTs that have a legislature performed better on the development front, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has found.

In its 238th report tabled in Parliament on Monday, the committee headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma said the utilisation of funds was noticeably low in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (A&NI) and Ladakh.

Expressing its “disappointment” with what it said was “persistent underutilisation of funds” in Ladakh, the Committee has also recommended special status for the region.

In its report, the Committee noted that UTs without a legislature used approximately 66.83% of the total allocation made to them in BE (Budget Estimate) 2021-22 till January, 2022. It asked the Home Ministry to apprise it of steps being taken to address the underutilisation of funds. “The Committee believes that proper utilisation of funds is very important, failing which, it may lead to cuts by the Finance Ministry and weaken the case for enhanced allocations in subsequent years,” it said.

Ladakh has been demanding statehood or at least a legislature ever since the region was turned into a UT in 2019 after its separation from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, has demanded in Parliament that the region be included in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

While recommending examination of the possibility of including Ladakh in the 5th/6th Schedule, the standing committee report said: “As per Census 2011, the tribal population in UT of Ladakh is 2,18,355, which is 79.61% of the total population of 2,74,289. The Committee recommends that special status may be granted to the UT of Ladakh considering the developmental needs of the tribal population.”