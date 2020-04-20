UT constable suspended for entering Himachal Pradesh without permission

Police said the act of the constable was found to be grave misconduct and dereliction of duty. (Representational Photo) Police said the act of the constable was found to be grave misconduct and dereliction of duty. (Representational Photo)

THE CHANDIGARH Police on Sunday suspended a constable, Mukesh Kumar of PCR wing, for entering Himachal Pradesh without any permission along with a woman for dropping her in Shimla on his motorbike this Friday. The Himachal Pradesh Police nabbed him near Solan and put him in quarantine for 14 days. Later, an FIR was registered against Mukesh Kumar at the Kandaghat police station.

Sources said information was received from the Himachal Pradesh Police that a case was registered against Constable Mukesh Kumar as he along with one woman was moving around without any pass or permission during the lockdown.

Police said the act of the constable was found to be grave misconduct and dereliction of duty. Being a member of the disciplined forced as the constable has violated the directions already issued by the senior officers that no police officials will leave the station at any cost while availing the rest. By taking a serious note, the Chandigarh Police suspended Constable Mukesh Kumar and initiated a regular departmental inquiry against him.

