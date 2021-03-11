UT administrator threatened Delkar of implicating him in false case: son

Abhinav Delkar, son of late MP Mohan Delkar, has alleged, in his statement in the FIR registered over his father’s death, that Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administrator Praful Patel had demanded Rs 25 crore from his father “to not implicate him in a false case under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act”.

Delkar, MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found hanging in a room at Hotel Sea Green South in Marine Drive on February 22.

The Marine Drive police had on Tuesday registered a case of abetment to suicide against Praful Patel.

In the FIR, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, the police have mentioned (in the accused section) the names of administrator Praful Patel, District Magistrate (DM) Sandeep Singh, then superintendent of police (SP) Sharad Darade, Deputy District Magistrate Apurva Sharma, Sub-Divisional Officer Manasvi Jain, police inspector Manoj Patel, DNH Law Secretary Rohit Yadav, BJP leader Fatehsinh Chauhan and Dilip Patel (Talathi).

Abhinav, in his statement, alleged that Patel wanted to take control of the SSR college set up by his father which is worth Rs 100 crore. He said that the local administration under the directions of Patel was “purposely harassing him”.

“He was using the local administration to threaten my father of implicating him in a false case. He had also demanded Rs 25 crore from my father and threatened that if he fails to pay the amount, they would implicate him in a false case under PASA Act,” Abhinav said in his statement.

Delkar had left a 15 page suicide note behind in the hotel room, in which he had named Patel and several other bureaucrats. He had also accused them of harassment and had said that he was forced to take such an extreme step by them.

In his statement to police, Abhinav further stated, “My father Mohan Delkar belongs to Schedule Tribe (Dodhiya Patel), and won the last Lok Sabha election (2019), as an independent candidate. He was a tribal leader of DNH and used to raise issues related to tribal people at different times to the authorities… For the last one year, my father was under mental tension. Under the guidance of Praful Patel, the administrative officials used to target him, and harass and insult him. The reason behind doing it was that they wanted to get control over SSR College at Silvassa run by my father and finish his political career for next Lok Sabha election.”

In his statement to police, Abhinav has also listed seven instances that allegedly provoked his father to end his life.

Abhinav has also said that the local administration had stopped adhering to protocol that needs to be meted out to an elected MP and he was not even being invited for government functions.

He claimed that while the local MP generally addresses the constituency during the liberation day festivities of Dadra and Nagar Haveli which is celebrated on August 2 his father in 2020 was not allowed to give his speech. Instead the district collector was made the chief guest for the event.

“My father had complained about such insults to Lok Sabha Vishesh Adhikar Samiti and Lok Sabha speaker,” Abhinav said in his statement to police.

“In a civil matter related to their ancestral properties, my father was to remain present before Resident Deputy Collector Apurva Sharma’s office on January 2, 2021. Due to his busy schedule, my father had sent his friend Indrajeet Parmar of Silvassa with a letter, authorising him as a representative, but the RDC’s office did not accept him,” he told police adding that the district administration had later made a police case against Parmar, the FIR states .

Abhinav also alleges that the then SP Darade, police inspector Patel of DNH, “reopened an old case ( 137/2003)” and were trying to grill his father in the case.