The dead won’t come back, no point debating death data: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that it is useless to debate over the number of Covid deaths at the moment and the focus should be on ensuring that more affected people recover from the disease.

“Given the dangerous situation we are in now, we should not have debates over data now. We should instead focus on how people recover from the disease,” Khattar was quoted as saying by ANI.

While replying to questions on whether the number of Covid deaths is actually more than the official figures, he added, “Those who died will never come back. We will try our best to save everyone. There’s no point debating if the number of deaths is actually more or less.”

#WATCH | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says, “Iss sankat (#COVID19) mein humko data ke saath nahi khelna hai. We should focus on seeing how people can recover. The dead won’t resurrect with furore over it. There is no point in a debate over the number of deaths…” (26.04) pic.twitter.com/27Kh9k0r6c — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

On Monday, Haryana recorded its highest Covid death toll, with 75 more people succumbing to the disease. The state also reported 11,504 fresh cases on Monday.

According to the health department’s daily bulletin, the latest deaths included nine from Hisar, seven each from Gurgaon and Sirsa and six each from Faridabad, Sonipat and Fatehabad districts.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday asserted that there is no shortage of medical oxygen in the state while assuring people that the state government was geared up to ensure people do not face any problem amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has written to Union Minister Piyush Goyal and requested him to include remdesivir, oxygen and other items used to treat Covid-19 patients in the Essential Commodities list.

(With inputs from PTI)