scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Use of Section 66A of IT Act despite it being struck down matter of serious concern: SC

On March 24, 2015, in the case Shreya Singhal v. Union of India, the Supreme Court struck down Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 in its entirety, and ruled that it was violative of Article 19(1)(a).

The court was hearing an application by NGO People’s Union for Civil Liberties, which said that the provision was still being invoked in many cases even after the top court ruled against it. (Express illustration)

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday expressed “serious concern” over states continuing to register FIRs for offences under Section 66A of the Information Technology Act despite the court holding it unconstitutional in 2015.

“It is a matter of serious concern that despite authoritative pronouncement by this court, the offence under the provision, the validity of which was pronounced by this court, is still being registered and is being continued,” a bench presided by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit said.

The bench also comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat asked Advocate Zoheb Hossain, who appeared on behalf of the Centre, to get in touch with the concerned Chief Secretaries of the respective states where the offences are still being registered and impress upon them “to take remedial measures as early as possible”.

Explained |The Shreya Singhal case that struck down Section 66A of IT Act

The court was hearing an application by NGO People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), which said that the provision was still being invoked in many cases even after the top court ruled against it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...Premium
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

On March 24, 2015, in the case Shreya Singhal v. Union of India, the Supreme Court struck down Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 in its entirety, and ruled that it was violative of Article 19(1)(a). The court ruled that “it is clear that Section 66A arbitrarily, excessively and disproportionately invades the right of free speech and upsets the balance between such right and the reasonable restrictions that may be imposed on such right”.

Appearing for the NGO, Senior Advocate Sanjay Parikh said that after the apex court issued notice on the application, some of the states had filed replies and that what “has come out is really shocking”.

Editorial |Ghost of Section 66A

Hossain said the Centre had filed an affidavit pointing out that the government has communicated the judgment to all Chief Secretaries of the states and administrators of Union Territories.

Advertisement

Referring to the affidavits filed pursuant to its notice, the bench said “most of the states have unequivocally submitted before us that the directions issued in Shreya Singhal vs Union of India are being scrupulously observed and followed. And that no case is presently pending in respect of alleged offence under Section 66A of the Act.”

Opinion |On the ground, SC ruling on Section 66A is frequently violated

It added, “However, there still appears some instances where the concerned provision was… invoked and the offences in that behalf are still pending consideration”.

The court asked Hossain to write to the Chief Secretaries asking for relevant information “in order to have complete assessment of the entire problem”. It also directed that the exercise be completed in three weeks time.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 08:50:58 pm
Next Story

Zendaya and Tom Holland keep it super casual for date night in New York City

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Explained: Indian Army's Lahore sector offensive in the 1965 war with Pakistan

Explained: Indian Army's Lahore sector offensive in the 1965 war with Pakistan

Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine gets DCGI nod, how will it help combat Covid?

Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine gets DCGI nod, how will it help combat Covid?

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Premium
How to deal with mental health challenges in the uniformed forces
An IPS officer writes

How to deal with mental health challenges in the uniformed forces

NMC allows Ukraine returnees to relocate to universities in other countries

NMC allows Ukraine returnees to relocate to universities in other countries

Can resolve all problems with Modi at helm in India, says Bangladesh PM Hasina

Can resolve all problems with Modi at helm in India, says Bangladesh PM Hasina

Truss appointed as Britain's PM, Johnson bows out

Truss appointed as Britain's PM, Johnson bows out

Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

'Why are students choosing Computer Science, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'Why are students choosing Computer Science, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement