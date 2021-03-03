scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Latest news

Use of PM’s photo in petrol pump hoardings violates poll code, should be removed: ECI official

The use of the prime minister's photograph in such hoardings violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the official of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
Updated: March 3, 2021 10:21:46 pm
The use of the prime minister’s photograph in such hoardings violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the official of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed all petrol pump dealers and other agencies to remove hoardings advertising central government schemes that carry photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the premises of the facilities within 72 hours, an
official said here.

The use of the prime minister’s photograph in such hoardings violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the official of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

Read |Explained: What the 8-phase West Bengal elections mean for EC, parties and voters

Earlier in the day, a Trinamool Congress delegation met ECI officials and alleged that the use of Modi’s photographs in hoardings informing people of various central schemes violates the poll code.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force after the ECI announced poll dates for the state on February 26.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 03: Latest News

Advertisement