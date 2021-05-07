Use Covid care centres for isolation in rural areas: CM Vijay Rupani

To prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in rural areas of Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Thursday held a video conference with all the district development officers (DDOs) and Chief District Health Officers (CDHOs) of the state.

In the meeting, the chief minister instructed the top rural officials to spread awareness about keeping people with mild symptoms in isolation at Community Covid Care Centres (CCCC) so that the infection does not spread among their family members.

An official release said that the CM has instructed the top officials to ensure that necessary facilities are available at CCCC.

The release said that under the ‘Maru Gam – Corona Mukta Gam’ campaign, 13,061 Covid care centres have been set up so far in different villages of 33 districts with total capacity of 1.20 lakh beds.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, Principal Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi and Secretary (Rural Development) Vijay Nehra.