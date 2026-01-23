Usage of LPG, smartphones among details to be sought during census

The census questionnaire is finalised on the basis of inputs and suggestions from different ministries, departments, organisations and census data users before each exercise.

google-preferred-btn
Usage of LPG, smartphones among details to be sought during censusThe notification includes a list of 33 items.

The Registrar General of India (RGI) on Thursday issued a notification regarding the details to be collected during the house-listing process, which include information on usage of PNG, LPG, smartphones, among others.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 8 of the Census Act, 1948 (37 of 1948), the central government hereby instructs that all the census officers may, within the limits of the local areas for which they have been respectively appointed, ask all such questions from all persons on the items enumerated below for collecting information through the houselisting and housing census schedule in connection with the Census of India 2027,” said, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India in a notification.

The notification includes a list of 33 items such as building number, census house number, predominant material of floor of the census house, predominant material of walland roof of the census house, ascertain use of census house, availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection, access to internet, laptop/computer, telephone/ mobile phone/smartphone, bicycle/scooter/motorcycle/moped, car/jeep/van, and mobile number (for census communications only).

The census questionnaire is finalised on the basis of inputs and suggestions from different ministries, departments, organisations and census data users before each exercise.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Shashi Tharoor
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score.
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement