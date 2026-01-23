Usage of LPG, smartphones among details to be sought during census

The Registrar General of India (RGI) on Thursday issued a notification regarding the details to be collected during the house-listing process, which include information on usage of PNG, LPG, smartphones, among others.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 8 of the Census Act, 1948 (37 of 1948), the central government hereby instructs that all the census officers may, within the limits of the local areas for which they have been respectively appointed, ask all such questions from all persons on the items enumerated below for collecting information through the houselisting and housing census schedule in connection with the Census of India 2027,” said, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India in a notification.