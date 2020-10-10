US woman says drugged, raped by Uttarakhand tour operator

The police lodged an FIR on October 6 under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

A US woman who got stuck in Uttarakhand owing to the lockdown has alleged that a tour operator in Tehri Garhwal district forcibly occupied her residence and drugged and raped her multiple times.

The police lodged an FIR on October 6 under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The accused is on the run, the police said.

In the complaint, the 37-year old woman also said the accused forcibly entered her house on October 5 and attacked her with a piece of broken glass. She said he drugged her without her knowledge and raped her when she was unconscious several times.

She also alleged that the accused occupied her residence by force, threatened her, and sexually assaulted her almost everyday, said police.

