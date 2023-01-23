From additional slots to special interview slots: US moves to cut visa wait times for Indians

For faster visa processing in India, the US Embassy has opened up special interview slots on Saturdays for first-time applicants and also increased the strength of its consular staff significantly. The US Embassy held Saturday interviews in Delhi, and across its consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

“On January 21, the US mission in India launched the first in a series of special Saturday interview days, as part of a larger effort to reduce wait times for first-time visa applicants,” it said in a statement, noting that the mission will continue to open additional slots for appointments on Saturdays in the coming months.

This is part of a multi-pronged initiative to address the backlog in visa processing caused by Covid-19, the Embassy said. The US State Department has also implemented remote processing of interview waiver cases for applicants with previous US visas.

Between January and March 2023, temporary consular officers from other embassies will arrive in India to increase visa processing capacity, it said. The Department of State is also increasing the number of consular officers permanently assigned to the Embassy and Consulates. “By this summer, the US mission in India will be at full staffing, and we expect to be processing visas at levels from prior to the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

For Indian citizens seeking a visa to the US, the purview of the interview waiver was recently expanded. The drop box facility – which is used to renew a US visa without having to go through the interview – is now applicable to several categories of visas including student visas, business and tourist visas, and skilled workers visas.

The US mission in India said it has released more than 2,50,000 additional B1/B2 appointments, pertaining to business and tourism respectively. With travel restrictions lifting, the mission has adjudicated over 8,00,000 nonimmigrant visas in 2022, including record numbers of both student and employment visas, it said. “In every other visa category, interview wait times in India are at pre-pandemic levels or lower,” it stated.

India presently ranks at No. 3 – after Mexico and China – in terms of the total number of visas issued by the US. But it is anticipated that India will jump to second place by next summer, said an official, adding that India is a top priority for Washington in this regard.