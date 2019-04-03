China says US push to declare Masood Azhar ‘global terrorist’ isn’t conducive to peace

After the US threatened to use ‘all available resources’ to get Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar designated as a global threat, China reacted sharply Wednesday to the news, saying it would further complicate peace and stability in South Asia.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a press briefing in Beijing that China will ‘adopt a constructive and reasonable stand on the issue to resolve it properly’.

Most members of the UNSC believed that the issue could be solved under the 1267 Sanctions Committee instead of pushing the draft resolution at the UNSC, Geng was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

“Also China has been working hard with relevant sides and is making positive results. The US knows that very well. Under such circumstances the US still insists on pushing the draft resolution, doesn’t make any sense,” he reiterated. “It is only complicating the issue and not conducive to peace and stability in South Asia,” he said.

To a question on the Pulwama attack and that there is no conclusive evidence of JeM’s involvement in the attack, the spokesperson said, “On the recent incident in Kashmir, China has stated its position. We hope South Asia could maintain peace and stability and we hope India and Pakistan will engage in dialogue and through dialogue and consultation resolve outstanding issues.”

Earlier on Monday, China had rejected a draft resolution presented by the US and France at the United Nations Security Council to blacklist JeM chief. It had said the move was ‘setting a bad example’ and ‘not a constructive move’.

“It is setting a bad example that will only complicate the matter. It is also not conducive for peace and stability in South Asia. China is opposed to this,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang had said.

China has blocked moves to have Masood Azhar designated a ‘global terrorist’ as many as four times so far.