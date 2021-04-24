US, UK, France among others reach out to India in Covid fight

A health worker in protective suit collects mouth swab of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru. (AP)

With the second surge of Covid-19 striking hard, the US, UK, France, Australia and Germany among others have reached out to India.

US Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted on Friday, “Heartbreaking scenes from India. My thoughts are with our Indian friends. We stand ready to help fight this awful virus.”

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the US offers its “deepest sympathy to the people of India who are clearly suffering during this global pandemic and we are working closely with Indian officials at both political and experts level to identify ways to help address the crisis.”

“We’ve made vaccine cooperation, a big priority, including with our Quad partners — India is one of our Quad partners, of course, discussing vaccine creation and distribution for the future,” Psaki said, in response to questions.

“We’ve provided India with emergency relief supplies, medical consumables pandemic training for Indian state and local health officials and ventilators, which has been part of our effort over the course of time,” she said.

“So there are ongoing discussions, I don’t have anything more to preview, but we are in touch with them at a range of levels about how we can help get through this period and help them get through this period of time.”

Describing India as a great partner, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the British media: “We’re looking at what we can do to help and support the people of India.” He said the help could include providing ventilators or therapeutics.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France stands ready to provide support. “I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no one. We stand ready to provide our support,” he said.

The European Union also extended support during a conversation with External Affairs minister S Jaishankar.

After a video-conference with Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, Jaishankar, “Appreciated the support offered by EU on Covid challenges currently faced by India. Confident that EU will help strengthen our capabilities at this critical juncture.”

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, in a tweet said, “The EU stands in solidarity with Indian people amidst resurgent Covid-19 pandemic. The fight against the virus is a common fight.” EU’s support to India will be discussed during the EU-India Leaders’ meeting on May 8.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne tweeted, “Australia sends solidarity to our friends in India as it tackles this latest Covid-19 outbreak. India’s generosity and leadership in providing vaccines to our region is appreciated. We will continue to work together closely to respond to this global crisis.”

The German embassy in India said, “German government are following the Covid-19 pandemic in India with deep sympathy and concern. India is our strategic partner, and we share a strong conviction that the challenges of this global crisis can only be met through international cooperation.”

“In this spirit, the private German company Linde together with Tata have managed to secure 24 oxygen transport tanks that will be airlifted to India in order to increase transport capacity from production sites to Covid19 hotspots,” it said.