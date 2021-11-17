US travel advisory to India warns about terror in J&K, crime against women

The US embassy in New Delhi has issued a travel advisory, where it has asked women to not travel alone. The embassy advisory also refers to Jammu and Kashmir as a “state”, instead of Union Territory.

“Indian authorities report rape is one of the fastest-growing crimes in India. Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations,” the US embassy advisory said, urging that “Do not travel alone, particularly if you are a woman”.

In the latest advisory, it has also asked its citizens to exercise increased caution to India due to crime and terrorism.

It also asked US citizens to not travel to the “state of Jammu and Kashmir” (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest.

The reference to the state of Jammu and Kashmir is something that is contrary to the current position: in 2019, the special status under Art 370 has been revoked and the state was bifurcated into union territories.

This is not the first time that the US embassy has flagged women’s safety. In March 2019, it had said that Indian authorities report rape as one of the fastest-growing crimes in India and asked to exercise increased caution. “Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations,” the advisory had read. The US advisory had in 2019 also asked women to avoid travelling alone and to remain alert of their surroundings when in India.