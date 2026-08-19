US may re-evaluate travel advisory for citizens visiting Kashmir

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor speaks to the media as he arrives at the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. (PTI Photo)

United States Ambassador Sergio Gor on Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir is an important part of India and indicated that Washington was open to re-evaluating the travel advisory against its citizens visiting Kashmir.

After a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, Gor said, “The United States puts out travel warnings. And every so often we re-evaluate travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something we are going to look at. New Delhi, the CM here, the government here, have made some incredible steps to make this area safer. So we will look at whether the travel warning imposed and recommended by the US should be downgraded. Because it is a beautiful area, and a lot of Americans will like coming here and seeing the beauty.”