US may re-evaluate travel advisory for citizens visiting Kashmir

Ambassador Sergio Gor's statement came after his meeting with J&K CM Omar Abdullah in Srinagar

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
2 min readUpdated: Aug 19, 2026 04:52 PM IST
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor speaks to the media as he arrives at the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. (PTI Photo)US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor speaks to the media as he arrives at the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

United States Ambassador Sergio Gor on Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir is an important part of India and indicated that Washington was open to re-evaluating the travel advisory against its citizens visiting Kashmir.

After a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, Gor said, “The United States puts out travel warnings. And every so often we re-evaluate travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something we are going to look at. New Delhi, the CM here, the government here, have made some incredible steps to make this area safer. So we will look at whether the travel warning imposed and recommended by the US should be downgraded. Because it is a beautiful area, and a lot of Americans will like coming here and seeing the beauty.”

Omar Abdullah, before meeting Gor, had said that he was looking forward to a discussion but added that ‘our problems have little to do with him’.

“I am more keen on hearing from him. I am not given to taking my grouses to the ambassador of another country. Our matters are not going to be resolved in Washington; they will be resolved by the government of our country,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments