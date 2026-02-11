‘We can’t compete’: India-US trade deal raises stakes for Kashmir’s Rs 10,000 crore apple economy

The India-US trade deal has sparked concern among fruit growers in the Kashmir Valley, who fear that if American apples get easy access to the Indian market, it could deal a devastating blow to local produce.
“This (India-US deal) will spell doom for us,” says Fayaz Ahmad Malik, president of the Sopore Fruit Mandi, the largest fruit market in the Valley. “We simply can’t compete with the US growers. They receive government backing at every stage of the cultivation. They get substantial subsidies and cash transfers while we don’t even have access to crop insurance,” he says.
Malik says he believed this would have a major impact on the Valley’s economy. “When we send our apples to Bangladesh, we have to pay more than 100% tax. How can the government reduce axes for American apples? It will destroy the local industry and economy,” he says.
The apple industry is the mainstay and backbone of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, especially that of the Kashmir Valley. The Valley produces 75% of the total apple production in the country. Official figures reveal that the Valley produces around 20 lakh metric tonnes of apples and peg the apple industry at Rs 10,000 crore. Officials say that around 50 lakh people are directly or indirectly involved in the industry.
The industry, however, is beset by many problems, especially with climate change taking a toll on yield and quality. “Spurious pesticides” and lack of crop insurance have also been causes of worry for the growers.
Muneeb, a fruit grower from north Kashmir’s Sopore, which is known as the Valley’s fruit bowl, says, “The Modi government has been emphasising ‘Make in India’ and ‘Go local’ to help Indian businesses. But when it comes to apples, no such policy exists.”
“There is no comparison between the US growers and Indian growers. The US government backs the growers at every stage, and here, we don’t get even basic support from the government,” he adds.
Story continues below this ad
Over the last few years, the import of Iranian apples into the Indian market has already hit Indian apple growers, with market rates of the local produce from the Valley and Himachal Pradesh crashing.
Last year, Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal had assured growers in the Valley that he would take their concerns about apple imports to the Central government.
Malik says that their counterparts in Himachal Pradesh have called for a shutdown and protest on February 12 against the inclusion of agricultural produce, especially apples, in the India-US deal. “We are also thinking on the same lines,” he says.
Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter.
Expertise and Experience
Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development.
Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor.
Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans:
Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance.
Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population.
Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley.
Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More