‘We can’t compete’: India-US trade deal raises stakes for Kashmir’s Rs 10,000 crore apple economy

The apple industry is the mainstay and backbone of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, especially that of the Kashmir Valley. (Express Archives)

The India-US trade deal has sparked concern among fruit growers in the Kashmir Valley, who fear that if American apples get easy access to the Indian market, it could deal a devastating blow to local produce.

“This (India-US deal) will spell doom for us,” says Fayaz Ahmad Malik, president of the Sopore Fruit Mandi, the largest fruit market in the Valley. “We simply can’t compete with the US growers. They receive government backing at every stage of the cultivation. They get substantial subsidies and cash transfers while we don’t even have access to crop insurance,” he says.

Malik says he believed this would have a major impact on the Valley’s economy. “When we send our apples to Bangladesh, we have to pay more than 100% tax. How can the government reduce axes for American apples? It will destroy the local industry and economy,” he says.