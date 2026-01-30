US to return three stolen ancient bronze sculptures to India after illegal removal confirmed

The Smithsonian will return three ancient bronze sculptures to India after evidence showed they were illegally removed from Tamil Nadu temples in the 1950s. (Image: National Museum of Asian Art, Smithsonian Institution, Freer Collection)

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art in Washington will return three ancient bronze sculptures to the Indian government after research showed they were illegally removed from temples in Tamil Nadu, reports the Washington Post.

The artefacts include a 12th-century Somaskanda, a 16th-century Saint Sundarar With Paravai, and a Shiva Nataraja dating back to around AD 990. All three are sacred Hindu images.

Temple photographs showed artefacts

As per the report by Washington Times, the museum officials said that the old photographs from the French Institute of Pondicherry showed the statues inside Tamil Nadu temples in the 1950s. Such “in situ” evidence is recognised under Indian law as proof of theft.