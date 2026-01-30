US to return three stolen ancient bronze sculptures to India after illegal removal confirmed

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art in Washington will return three ancient bronze sculptures to the Indian government after research showed they were illegally removed from temples in Tamil Nadu, reports the Washington Post.
The artefacts include a 12th-century Somaskanda, a 16th-century Saint Sundarar With Paravai, and a Shiva Nataraja dating back to around AD 990. All three are sacred Hindu images.
As per the report by Washington Times, the museum officials said that the old photographs from the French Institute of Pondicherry showed the statues inside Tamil Nadu temples in the 1950s. Such “in situ” evidence is recognised under Indian law as proof of theft.
In 2023, in collaboration with the Photo Archives of the French Institute of Pondicherry, museum researchers confirmed that the bronzes had been photographed in temples in Tamil Nadu, India, between 1956 and 1959.
The Archaeological Survey of India subsequently reviewed these findings and affirmed that the sculptures had been removed in violation of Indian laws.
The findings confirmed that the bronzes were taken out of India without authorisation before entering the international art market. The museum and the Embassy of India are in close contact, finalising arrangements to mark the agreement, reported PTI.
The return was made possible by the National Museum of Asian Art’s dedicated provenance team and curators of South and Southeast Asian Art, with support from the Photo Archives of the French Institute of Pondicherry and numerous organisations and individuals around the world as per PTI.
One of the artefacts, the Shiva Nataraja, was identified as belonging to the Sri Bhava Aushadesvara Temple in Tirutturaippundi Taluk, Tanjavur district. The sculpture was photographed at the temple in 1957, confirms PTI.
The bronze was later acquired by the Smithsonian museum in 2002 from New York’s Doris Wiener Gallery.
Museum researchers found that documentation provided by the Doris Wiener Gallery to support the sale was falsified, PTI stated.
“The National Museum of Asian Art is committed to stewarding cultural heritage responsibly and advancing transparency in our collection,” museum director Chase Robinson said.
He said the return of the sculptures, following rigorous research, reflects the institution’s commitment to ethical museum practice. Robinson also thanked the Indian government for allowing the museum to continue displaying the Shiva Nataraja on long-term loan for visitors.
The National Museum of Asian Art opened in 1923 as America’s first national art museum and the first Asian art museum in the United States.
