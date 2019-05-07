US special representative for Afghanistan briefs Sushma Swaraj

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and briefed her on the Afghan peace process.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said both sides discussed the role of all regional stakeholders in bringing peace and development to Afghanistan, adding India will work with key partners in the coming days.

Khalilzad has been holding talks with the Taliban in Qatar’s capital Doha to hammer out a deal to bring lasting peace and stability to war-ravaged Afghanistan.

“Appreciate Amb @US4AfghanPeace Khalilzad briefing EAM @SushmaSwaraj on peace efforts in Afghanistan in midst of ongoing Doha meetings. Both discussed role of all regional stakeholders in bringing peace & development in Afghanistan. India will work with key partners in days ahead,” Kumar tweeted.

Last week, the US officials held their sixth round of talks with the Taliban to end the over 17-year-old conflict in Afghanistan.

In March, India had conveyed to the US that it should not withdraw its troops from Afghanistan without putting in place an elected a “political structure” to govern the country. Major powers such as the US, Russia and Iran have been reaching out to the Taliban as part of efforts to push the stalled Afghan peace process.

India has been a key stakeholder in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. —(With PTI inputs)