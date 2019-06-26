US Secretary of State Pompeo meets PM Modi, discusses key strategic issues

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is on a three-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday in the national capital. The US Secretary discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership with the Prime Minister who will be meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka later this month.

Pompeo will hold detailed discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the afternoon and have a working lunch with him.

“Working together to further deepen our strategic partnership. Secretary Pompeo called on PM Narendra Modi to exchange views on various aspects of Indo-US relationship. PM will meet President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 Osaka Summit,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with pictures of the meeting.

Ahead of the strategically-important India-US talks, New Delhi will stay firm on the S-400 deal with Russia and seek waiver under the US law. Besides India’s missile defence system deal with Russia, terrorism, H-1B visas, trade and the situation arising out of US sanctions on buying oil from Iran, are likely to be discussed today during the talks between Jaishankar and Pompeo.

Jaishankar and Pompeo will also prepare the groundwork for the Prime Minister’s meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka. Though the timing has not been finalised yet, it is likely to be held on June 28.

Pompeo’s talks with India will be the first high-level interaction between the two countries after the return of the Modi government to power last month.