US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s India visit to begin on June 25

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will visit India between June 25 and June 27 and hold high-level talks, including a meeting with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

His visit comes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to meet US President Donald Trump during the G20 Summit on June 28 and June 29 in Japan.

The US Secretary of State’s visit will be an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between both the countries, which is deep and diverse, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. Pompeo will also meet other senior dignitaries.

“We look upon the visit as an important opportunity for both sides to further strengthen the India-US strategic partnership and continue high-level engagement on matters of mutual interest, including bilateral, regional and global issues,” Kumar said. The visit is the “first high-level engagement between India and the US following the elections. This is also the first incoming high-level visit from any country. We look upon this visit as an opportunity to discuss all the issues which will be on the table,” Kumar said.

The MEA spokesperson said that most of the issues between India and US will be discussed, besides talks on global issues of mutual interest.

Regarding media reports that the US may cap the number of H-1B visas for Indians, Kumar said that India has “not yet heard anything from the US government on this. We remain engaged with the US administration, we remain engaged with the Congress on this issue”.

Data localisation is among the topics on which the two nations will “remain engaged”, Kumar said.

US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that Pompeo spoke to Jaishankar on Thursday “to congratulate him”. Pompeo, the statement said, “underscored the strong US commitment to working closely with the new Indian government to advance our strategic partnership”. Jaishankar and Pompeo also discussed the “shared US and Indian objectives in safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific, US-India security cooperation, and the US-India economic partnership,” Ortagus said.