US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit India October 17-22, Reliance refinery in focus

Rubio will first travel to Samarkand in Uzbekistan before visiting Mumbai and Jamnagar in India. (file)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India and Uzbekistan from October 17 to 22 to strengthen strategic ties, promote commercial investment and discuss enhanced energy cooperation, the US Department of State said on Tuesday.

Rubio will first travel to Samarkand in Uzbekistan before visiting Mumbai and Jamnagar in India. During his India visit, he will meet senior government officials to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, exchange views on regional and global developments, and explore opportunities to expand energy cooperation.

He will also meet business leaders to promote commercial investment and economic cooperation, the Department of State said.

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Why is the visit significant?

Rubio’s visit to Jamnagar is significant as the city is home to Reliance Industries’ refinery, the world’s largest single-site refining complex, with a capacity to process 1.4 million barrels of crude oil per day.