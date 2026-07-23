US says interim trade deal almost ready as Jaishankar meets Rubio in Philippines

2 min readNew DelhiJul 23, 2026 04:42 AM IST
The interim trade deal between India and the US is “almost complete” and Secretary of State Marco Rubio is likely to visit India before the end of the year, US officials said on Wednesday after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met America’s top diplomat in Manila.
After an interaction on the sidelines of the ASEAN and East Asia meetings, Jaishankar posted on X: “Pleased to meet @SecRubio of the USA here in Manila. Our meeting focused on areas which are priority for the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade & tariffs, energy, defence & security, critical minerals & artificial intelligence.”
“We also exchanged quick perspectives on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest,” he said, referring to the wars in West Asia and Ukraine.
US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said, “Secretary Rubio met today with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in Manila… discussed recent developments in the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.”
“The Secretary and Minister Jaishankar discussed finalizing key defence agreements in fulfillment of commitments made between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi last year. (They) agreed on the importance of finalizing the interim trade deal, which is almost complete,” he said.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who was also present at the meeting, said, “A very productive bilateral meeting between @SecRubio and @DrSJaishankar on the sidelines of ASEAN. In fact, Secretary Rubio might be coming back to India later this year… stay tuned.”
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced plans to onshore drug manufacturing by keeping tariffs on imported generic medicines at zero percent for two years before raising them to 100 per cent in August 2028 and 200 per cent thereafter – a move that could impact India.
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India is the largest exporter of generic drugs to the US.