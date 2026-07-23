US says interim trade deal almost ready as Jaishankar meets Rubio in Philippines

The interim trade deal between India and the US is “almost complete” and Secretary of State Marco Rubio is likely to visit India before the end of the year, US officials said on Wednesday after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met America’s top diplomat in Manila.

After an interaction on the sidelines of the ASEAN and East Asia meetings, Jaishankar posted on X: “Pleased to meet @SecRubio of the USA here in Manila. Our meeting focused on areas which are priority for the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade & tariffs, energy, defence & security, critical minerals & artificial intelligence.”

“We also exchanged quick perspectives on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest,” he said, referring to the wars in West Asia and Ukraine.