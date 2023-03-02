US, Russia harden stands ahead of G20 foreign ministers’ meeting today

WHILE US Secretary of State Antony Blinken missed the inaugural dinner of the G20 foreign ministers hosted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, battlelines were drawn between Washington and Moscow, in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, ahead of the day-long meeting on Thursday.

New Delhi said the Russia-Ukraine conflict will be an important part of the deliberations. “Given the nature and the developing situation in Russia-Ukraine conflict, naturally, that would be an important point of discussion during the G20 foreign ministers meeting,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said.

Kwatra said the leaders would discuss the Russia-Ukraine situation, and noted that the impact of the conflict on food, energy and fertiliser security would be among the key focus areas for the Indian presidency.

“I do not think it would be correct for me to pre-judge the outcome of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting… We are very clear that the foreign ministers should focus on all the priorities that are currently relevant in the global context,” he said.

As Blinken arrived in New Delhi late on Wednesday night, the US State Department said: “The US strongly supports India’s G20 priorities to provide action-oriented solutions to global challenges”. “Russia’s brutal affront to the international rules-based order… cannot stand. The US will continue to hold the Russian Federation to account for its unprovoked and unjust war of choice against Ukraine, including in multilateral institutions and bodies. Russia’s war against Ukraine blatantly violates UN Charter principles,” it said.

“The US will continue to engage with G20 and other international partners to address the immense humanitarian challenges stemming from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, especially the damaging effect the Kremlin’s war of aggression has had on global food and energy security. The G20 must hold Russia accountable now for its failure to respond to UN efforts to reopen the sea lanes for grain delivery… The answer to meeting these challenges is close international cooperation and clear resolve to ensure such brazen aggression does not go unchecked. We must hold those responsible to account; there can be no return to business as usual with the Kremlin while it wages war,” the US said.

Moscow, in its statement, said: “We support India’s G20 presidency in its commitment to promote a unifying agenda that will restore confidence in multilateral diplomacy and prevent the fragmentation of the global economy.”

“During the regular foreign ministers’ meeting, we intend to firmly and openly talk about the reasons and instigators of the current serious problems in world politics and global economy. We will focus on the attempts by the West to take revenge for the inevitable disappearance of the levers of dominance from its hands… the destructive policy of the US and its allies has already put the world on the brink of a disaster, provoked a rollback in socio-economic development and seriously aggravated the situation of the poorest countries,” it said.

“The support structure of international law as a key regulator of interstate cooperation has been destroyed. The Western leaders have made it abundantly clear by disavowing the Minsk agreements and their previous promises not to expand NATO, and by launching the harassment of not only Russia but also individual Russian citizens, Russian athletes and companies,” it said.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on Russia and China not agreeing to some paragraphs in the G20 Chair’s Summary and Outcome Document issued after a meeting of the grouping’s finance ministers and central bank governors in Bengaluru, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it is for the two countries to explain.

The paragraphs were taken from the G20 leaders’ declaration at the Bali summit in November, including the formulation that “today’s era must not be of war”. “You need to ask them whether they no longer stand with the text from Bali,” Bagchi said.