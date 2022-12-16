scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

US remarks comparing Modi with Saudi PM unnecessary: Minister V Muraleedharan

US official had made a reference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while defending the immunity extended to Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan (FILE)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Friday said the reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi made by a US official while defending the immunity extended to Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman was neither relevant, nor contextual, nor necessary.

“The Ministry of External Affairs is aware of the remarks of the spokesperson of the US Department of State. In the Ministry’s view, the comments were neither relevant, necessary, nor contextual,”

Muraleedharan, the Minister of State for External Affairs, told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

He said India and the US enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership covering diverse areas with convergence of interests on a range of issues.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...Premium
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’

“This partnership has been boosted by vibrant people-to-people contacts. The strength of our partnership is reflected in the excellent rapport between the leaders of the two countries and in the robust engagement across all levels,” Muraleedharan said.

He said in the past year alone, there have been numerous meetings between political leadership of both countries, most recently at the G20 Summit in Bali in November.

When asked about giving immunity to the Saudi Prime Minister over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel had in a briefing in November said this was not the first time the US had done this and the same measure had previously been applied to a number of heads of state.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 10:05:24 pm
Next Story

PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi booked in 3 fresh cases of Rs 6,700-crore bank loan fraud

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close