US President Donald Trump India visit: Here is the full schedule

US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, is set to land in Ahmedabad on Monday on his maiden visit to India. In Ahmedabad, the US President will address the ‘Namastey Trump’ event at the Motera stadium along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The US president is on a visit to India from February 24 to 25.

Ahead of Trump’s visit, the Delhi Police has imposed traffic restrictions in the national capital. “During the evening hours on 24th February, traffic in the areas of Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH 48), Dhaula Kuan, Chanakyapuri, SP Marg, RML Roundabout, and the adjoining areas is likely to remain heavy. Necessary diversions as per the ground situation may also be put in place,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Sabarmati Ashram authorities have readied the premise to welcome the first couple of the United States.

The part of the Sabarmati Ashram that leads out to the Riverfront now has a makeshift stage, where the state heads and the First Lady may make a stop. Across the Sabarmati river on the east bank, a huge poster with the Trumps and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been put up.

Here is the complete schedule of the US President’s two-day India visit:

DAY 1 – Feb 24, 2020

11:40 am: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will land at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

12:15 pm: The couple will visit the Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram.

1:05 pm: The US President, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will address the ‘Namastey Trump’ event at the Motera stadium.

3:30 pm: The first couple of the US will leave for Agra.

4:45 pm: The couple will arrive in Agra.

5:15 pm: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit the Taj Mahal.

7:30 pm: The US President will arrive at the Palam Air Force Station in Delhi.

DAY 2 – Feb 25, 2020

10:00 am: US President Donald Trump will receive the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

10:30 am: The US President will lay a wreath at Rajghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

11:00 am: US President Donald Trump will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House.

12:40 pm: The US President and PM Modi will sign various agreements and Memorandum of understandings (MoUs) and give out a press statement.

7:30 pm: The US President will meet President of India Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

10:00 pm: US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, will emplane for the US.

