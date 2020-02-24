Donald Trump India visit: Temporary gate crashes at Motera stadium, none injured

Ahmedabad: Workers use a crane to re-install a temporary gate at Motera Stadium, after it collapsed due to strong winds, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (PTI/File) Ahmedabad: Workers use a crane to re-install a temporary gate at Motera Stadium, after it collapsed due to strong winds, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (PTI/File)

Just a day before the visit of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a makeshift welcome gate erected at Motera stadium, the venue for the “Namaste Trump” event, crashed on Sunday. Nobody was injured, official sources said, adding that the gate crashed due to high-velocity winds.

The incident occurred near Gate No 3 of the stadium for VVIP entry. When the gate made of welded rods and covered with flex banners fell, policemen and other officials were standing nearby. The gate also had a metal detector to scan those visiting the stadium. The temporary gate was re-erected with the help of a crane later, sources said.

A circular podium has been prepared near the GCA Club end from where Trump and Modi will enter the stadium. The podium, about six-feet high, has been made to accommodate both the leaders. Next to it, seating arrangements have been made on the cricket ground for VVIP guests. The cricket ground has been covered with a turf protector to save the grass from getting damaged.

