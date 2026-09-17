Centre stands firm on India’s energy security needs after US passes Russia Sanctions Bill

India remains committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people, the S Jaishankar-led Ministry of External Affairs said (File photo)

Following the US’s passage of the Russia Sanctions Bill, the Ministry of External Affairs in India has said that it remains committed to the nation’s energy security. “India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its people,” the MEA said in a statement.

The ‘Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026’, grants the US President unprecedented powers to levy 100% tariffs on nations buying oil from Moscow. This includes big-ticket Russian oil and gas buyers, such as India and China.

“As stated on several earlier occasions, India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people. It will continue to do so through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics. This issue has been discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors. Its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side. The Indian side has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests. Government will work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of these developments,” the ministry’s statement read.