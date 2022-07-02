scorecardresearch
US panel’s comments on religious freedom in India biased: MEA

The response from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came a day after USCIRF alleged "repression" of critical voices, especially religious minorities and those reporting on and advocating for them in India.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 2, 2022 9:00:42 pm
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (File)

India on Saturday hit out at the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for its “biased” and “inaccurate” comments, stating that such reactions reflect a “severe lack of understanding” of India and its constitutional framework, the country’s plurality and its democratic ethos.

“We have seen the biased and inaccurate comments on India by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF),” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. He said the comments reflect a “severe lack of understanding” of India and its constitutional framework, its plurality and its democratic ethos.

“Regrettably, USCIRF continues to misrepresent facts time and again in its statements and reports in pursuance of its motivated agenda. Such actions only serve to strengthen concerns about the credibility and objectivity of the organisation,” Bagchi said.

