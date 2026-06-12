Asked India to buy Russian oil, then hit us with tariffs: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday took aim at what he described as the United States’ inconsistent approach towards India’s purchase of Russian oil. He said Washington had, at one point, encouraged New Delhi to buy Russian crude to stabilise global energy markets, only to later impose tariffs over the same issue.

Speaking at the “Emerging Powers and the New Geopolitical Competition” session at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland, Jaishankar said, “Let’s not pretend that there is some great principle involved here. I mean, if it is on-off, on-off, and the US wants to do it when it suits them and not do it when it doesn’t suit them.”