US museum to return 3 bronze sculptures ‘removed illegally’ from Tamil Nadu temples

The Smithsonian has agreed to return three sacred bronze sculptures to India after research showed they were illegally removed from Tamil Nadu temples decades ago. (Image Credit: Shiva Nataraja (Lord of Dance); India, Tamil Nadu state, Chola dynasty, ca. 990; bronze; On loan from the Government of India; photo by National Museum of Asian Art, Smithsonian Institution)

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art announced on Friday its plans to return three sculptures to India, following what it calls “rigorous provenance research that documented that the sculptures had been removed illegally from temple settings”.

These bronze sculptures include ‘Shiva Nataraja’ (Chola period, 10th century), ‘Somaskanda’ (Chola period, 12th century), and ‘Saint Sundarar with Paravai’ (Vijayanagar period, 16th century). These were among some of the sacred idols carried in temple processions.

As per a statement released by the museum, “As part of a systematic review of its South Asian collections, the National Museum of Asian Art undertook a detailed investigation into the provenance of the three sculptures, scrutinising each work’s transaction history.”