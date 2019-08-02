US military assistance to Pakistan: India conveys ‘grave concern’

INDIA HAS conveyed its “grave concern” to the US over its decision to provide military assistance to Pakistan, the government said on Thursday.

Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said the issue was taken up with US Ambassador Kenneth Juster in Delhi and with the Trump administration in Washington.

“We have taken up the matter with the US Ambassador in Delhi, as well as with the US government in Washington through our Ambassador. We have expressed grave concern over US military assistance to Pakistan,” Kumar said during a media briefing.

Sources said the US envoy was called to South Block and a protest was lodged with him over the US decision to help Pakistan militarily.

Last week, the Pentagon notified the Congress of its decision to approve military sales worth USD 125 million that would result in the monitoring of the F-16 fighter jets of Pakistan.

This is under the Foreign Military Sale (FMS) which means Pakistan will pay for it. No US tax payers’ money is involved. And this money will essentially be used to pay salary to 60 US contractors to monitor the use of F-16 jets in Pakistan, sources in Washington said.

The notification came days after a meeting between President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the White House.

It may be recalled that in February 2016, India had summoned US Ambassador Richard Verma and conveyed its “displeasure and disappointment” over the Obama administration’s decision to sell F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan.

“The US side has told us that the proposed sale does not indicate any change in the US policy of maintaining a freeze in military assistance to Pakistan,” Kumar said. “US has publicly stated that the proposed sale is intended to enable the US to continue technical and logistics support services to assist in the oversight of the operations of F-16 aircraft in Pakistan’s inventory.”

Pakistan had used the F-16 fighter jets against India after the Balakot strikes. The Pentagon asserted that the proposed military assistance will not alter the basic military balance in the region.