US, Japan counterparts call Rajnath Singh, discuss Middle East situation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday received phone calls from his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and both discussed with him the situation in the Middle East, besides speaking about ways to enhance bilateral security cooperation.

During his conversation, Esper conveyed his government’s intention to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East — arising from the killing of Iran’s top military commander, General Qasem Soleimani, in American drone strikes on January 2.

Sources said Singh fully supported the US’ intention and shared India’s stakes, interests and concerns. Sources further explained that a quick de-escalation is in India’s interest, keeping in mind crude oil imports, along with concerns about the well-being of seven million Indians who live in the region.

Both leaders resolved to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation. They also discussed the satisfactory outcomes from the 2+2 meeting held at Washington last month.

Japanese Defence Minister Kono told Singh that it was in the common interest of both their countries that tensions come down in the Middle East. They also discussed ways to protect their energy links and the shipping lanes in the region.

Singh and Kono also had discussions on enhancing bilateral security cooperation under the framework of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Sources said that both the calls were initiated by Tokyo and Washington.

