US-Israel-Iran war: Saudi, Oman resume select flights to India; multiple flights cancelled in Bengaluru

Travellers from Dubai, Abu Dhabi have resorted to crossing the borders via road as the situation in the Middle East intensified amid Iran’s strikes against US bases in multiple countries. On day five of the conflict, Saudi Arabia and Oman resumed some of its flight operations as people left stranded during the war flocked international airports.
After the Iran-US conflict intensified on Saturday, many international airports in the Middle East were shut down. Currently, over half the international flights stand cancelled.
While airspace remains shut for many Middle Eastern cities, Indians are still able to book tickets online, at a significantly lower price. Flight operations partially resumed from some cities in Saudi and Oman on Wednesday, with Saudia and Emirates being the major carriers.
For Indian travellers, flight operations from Saudi and Oman resumed partially on Monday. Airlines like Saudia and Sri Lankan Airlines are operating connecting flights via Air India Express from Riyadh. IndiGo is running direct flights from Jeddah to Bengaluru from Monday onwards, according to travel booking platform MakeMyTrip.
Flynas and Jazeera Airways are operating from Riyadh to Delhi, with some flights connecting via Air India Express in Dammam. Emirates is also operating direct flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Delhi and Bengaluru.
Direct flights of Air India Express and IndiGo are operating from Oman’s Muscat to Delhi and Bengaluru on Monday. Connecting flights are running from Muscat to Delhi via Doha by Flydubai and Air India.
However, these flights may be subject to cancellations amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East.
As many as 34 international flights were cancelled at Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday as airline operations were disrupted due to the Middle East conflict, officials said.
An airport official said that 18 arrivals and 16 departures were cancelled due to airspace restrictions on March 4 until 23:59 hrs at the Bengaluru airport.
The cancellations impacted several key international sectors connecting Bengaluru with West Asian cities, including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai, and Doha.
