US-Israel-Iran war: Saudi, Oman resume select flights to India; multiple flights cancelled in Bengaluru

Passengers whose flights were cancelled, wait at the departure terminal of Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, as many airlines canceled flights due to the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. (AP Photo)

Travellers from Dubai, Abu Dhabi have resorted to crossing the borders via road as the situation in the Middle East intensified amid Iran’s strikes against US bases in multiple countries. On day five of the conflict, Saudi Arabia and Oman resumed some of its flight operations as people left stranded during the war flocked international airports.

After the Iran-US conflict intensified on Saturday, many international airports in the Middle East were shut down. Currently, over half the international flights stand cancelled.

While airspace remains shut for many Middle Eastern cities, Indians are still able to book tickets online, at a significantly lower price. Flight operations partially resumed from some cities in Saudi and Oman on Wednesday, with Saudia and Emirates being the major carriers.