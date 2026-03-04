US-Israel-Iran War | On Govt table: Diaspora safety, fuel price cushion for middle class at home

AS the Iran war rages, the government is preparing on three key fronts: safety of Indian citizens in West Asian countries, protecting the middle class from any impact of oil prices, and aligning its diplomatic outreach in the region with national interest in mind.

According to senior government functionaries, these three issues were discussed in detail at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security on Sunday, March 1. Subsequently, key ministries including civil aviation, petroleum and natural gas, were also roped in to prepare for a situation where the war drags on for longer than expected.

The internal assessment is that the war may get over in a week’s time, top sources said, but added that the government is preparing for the worst i.e., the war carrying on for six months. “War ending in 6-7 days is a high probability event, but we are being cautious and preparing for six months,” a top government source told The Indian Express.