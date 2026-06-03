US-Iran War Live Updates: US intercepts Iranian drones in Kuwait after conducting ‘self-defence’ strikes

US President Donald and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. (File Photo)

US Iran Israel War News Live Updates: In the latest exchange in the war in West Asia, the US said it intercepted multiple Iranian drones in Kuwait moments after announcing that it conducted “self-defence” strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island in response to waves of Iranian ballistic missiles fired at Kuwait and Bahrain. Earlier, US forces shot down three drones launched by Iran toward civilian mariners that were transiting regional waters, US Central Command (Centcom) wrote on X.

No sanctions relief for Iran: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States does not promise any relaxation of the sanctions imposed on Iran, even if the Islamic Republic opens the Strait of Hormuz. Rubio asserted that “any sanctions relief is conditional” on Tehran’s “commitment, or compliance” with agreements on not enriching uranium and pursuing alleged “nuclear activity”.

Story continues below this ad War in Lebanon: While Israel kept its operation past the Litani River ongoing, Hezbollah said it fired 13 attacks against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported. In the meantime, Israeli and Lebanese officials held their fourth round of talks in Washington, DC, as Lebanon aims to achieve a cessation of hostilities. On Tuesday, following talks with US President Donald Trump, Hezbollah said the group would support a ceasefire as a precursor to the withdrawal of Israeli troops, while Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said he would not attack Beirut but keep the operation in the southern Lebanon.