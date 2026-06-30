If US and Iran can come to dialogue table, so can India and Pak: Mirwaiz

Mirwaiz also emphasised the need for unity among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, terming it essential to "safeguard the identity and interests" of the people.(File Photo)

Saying that the resolution of issues between India and Pakistan lies in friendship, separatist leader and Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has called for dialogue between the two countries.

“Today, as we speak about global peace, I am pleased that efforts are underway to revive dialogue between the United States and Iran. Once again, talks between the two countries are expected to take place this week. We have always supported such efforts,” Mirwaiz said while talking to reporters after inaugurating a business venture in Srinagar. “If the United States and Iran can come to the table, India and Pakistan can too.”