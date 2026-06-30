If US and Iran can come to dialogue table, so can India and Pak: Mirwaiz

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has appealed for renewed dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve longstanding disputes, including the Kashmir conflict. Pointing to the recent resumption of talks between the United States and Iran, he emphasized that disputes are settled at the negotiating table, not through war.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readJun 30, 2026 04:06 PM IST
"We hope that the leadership of India, Pakistan, and Kashmir will support such efforts so that peace is strengthened and issues are resolved through peaceful means,” Mirwaiz said.Mirwaiz also emphasised the need for unity among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, terming it essential to "safeguard the identity and interests" of the people.(File Photo)
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Saying that the resolution of issues between India and Pakistan lies in friendship, separatist leader and Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has called for dialogue between the two countries.

“Today, as we speak about global peace, I am pleased that efforts are underway to revive dialogue between the United States and Iran. Once again, talks between the two countries are expected to take place this week. We have always supported such efforts,” Mirwaiz said while talking to reporters after inaugurating a business venture in Srinagar. “If the United States and Iran can come to the table, India and Pakistan can too.”

“I appealed to the leadership of India to embrace the path of dialogue, because wars do not resolve disputes. It is through dialogue that issues are addressed and resolved,” he said. “I believe the resolution of issues lies in India-Pakistan friendship.”

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This, he said, also “offers the best path toward resolving longstanding issues, including the Kashmir conflict”. “We hope that the leadership of India, Pakistan, and Kashmir will support such efforts so that peace is strengthened and issues are resolved through peaceful means,” he said.

“People should understand the context in which I made these remarks. I believe that today, our region holds immense potential. The Indian subcontinent possesses tremendous economic opportunities and abundant human resources,” he said. “The entire region can move forward and prosper if only the leadership of the subcontinent demonstrates political vision and works towards improving mutual relations.”

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Mirwaiz also emphasised the need for unity among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, terming it essential to “safeguard the identity and interests” of the people. “All members of the Muttahida Majlis e Ulema council (MMU, a conglomerate of all religious groups in the Valley) are one on the important need of strengthening unity among all the sects and also between the sects,” he said. “If at any time some inter- or intra-sect misunderstanding develops, it should be resolved in good faith through talks, keeping the wider good of unity among Muslims in mind.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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